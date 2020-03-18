Ronald "Chuck" Campbell Jr., 77, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Born on September 5, 1942 to Ronald Sr. and Anna Elaine (nee: Daugherty) Campbell in Wilmington, Ron worked at the Lebanon Correctional Institution where he retired in 1995 as the Deputy Warden.

Ron and his wife Linda owned and operated a family restaurant "Linda's Homelike Kitchen" and two vitamin stores "Fit as A Fiddle" and "GNC" in Lebanon.

Ron enjoyed fishing and camping in his early years and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Ron and his wife Linda were inseparable from the moment they met.

Most of all, Ron enjoyed the company of his wife and best friend of 59 years, Linda (nee: Roberts) Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; one son, Ronald (Vurnna) Campbell III of Lebanon; two daughters, Glenda (Ted) Osner of Lebanon and Lucinda (Robert) Deardorff of Lebanon; one sister, Penny (Bill) Doss and an aunt, Polly Daugherty of Wilmington; and 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers-in-law and sisters in-law, Ann Evans, Ronnie (Janet) Roberts of Georgia, Larry (Mary) Roberts and Tom Roberts and Debbie Roberts of Florida, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews living in Ohio, Georgia and Florida and Massachusetts.

Visitation will be Friday, March 20 from 10 a.m.-noon with a service immediately following at noon all at the Emmanuel Baptist Church. Pastor Richard Ross and Reverend Ronald Campbell IV will be officiating.

As well the family plans to show the funeral on Facebook Live.

Burial will follow in Turtlecreek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Miami Valley Hospice/ .

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.