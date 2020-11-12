Ronald "Ron" L. Johnson of Blanchester, Ohio passed peacefully on November 11, 2020 at the age of 69.

Ron was born on May 12, 1951 in Mariemont, Ohio to Denver and Mildred Johnson. He graduated from Blanchester High School in 1969.

Ron was a master of trades from auto service and sales, real estate and driving a school bus for Blanchester schools. He collected antique clocks and had a love for older cars.

Ron is survived by a son, John (Regina) Johnson; a daughter, Angela (Dave) France; former wife of 32 years, Donna Johnson; four grandchildren, Krista (Chris) Burgan, Corey (Sarah) Johnson, Anna France and Aric France; five great-grandchildren, Haylie, Emilie and Hunter Burgan, Alyssa and Lilliana Johnson; two special nieces, Tami and Amy; and he is also survived by many relatives and dear friends.

Ron is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Denver and Mildred (nee Tedrick) Johnson; sister, Linda Johnson; brother, Richard Johnson; and his precious puppies, Molly and Nikki.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 16 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17.

Interment will be at Blanchester I.O.O.F Cemetery.