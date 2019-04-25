Ronald L. "Ronnie" Smith, 73, of Blanchester, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

His wife, Belinda Cooper Smith, survives. They were married November 12, 1973.

He was born September 12, 1945 in Lebanon, Ohio, son of the late Robert C. and Elva P. Whitt Smith.

Mr. Smith was a heavy equipment operator and had worked in construction. He was also a barber with brother, Wayne, and was an avid fisherman.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Smith is survived by three daughters, Rhonda (Andrew) Johnson of Bellefontaine, Ohio, Romy Smith of Cincinnati, and Veronica Smith of Rapid City, South Dakota; a sister, Joann (Lester) Schoonover of Lebanon, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ashley Atkison and Daniel Atkison; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a son, Ronnie Smith, four brothers, Harold "Bob" Smith, R. Wayne Smith, R. Gene Smith, and John C. Smith, and a sister, Mary Osterhues, are preceded in death.

The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.