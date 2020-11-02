Ronald Lee Roberts, 81, died October 30, 2020, from his long struggle with liver disease.

He was born March 15, 1939, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of Olive Mae Roberts Botts and Marvin Roberts and step-father Robert Botts.

On June, 7, 1959, Ron married Janet Marie Hough from Martinsville, Ohio. With his wife and two children, Ron lived in Wilmington, Ohio, until 1990, when he moved to Henry County, Georgia where he lived with his wife and his children and their family until his passing.

As a youth, Ron delivered papers and worked at Miller's Market, where he was loved and mentored by JB and Mildred Miller. During his adult years, he bought Miller's Market, which became Ron's Market.

While owning Ron's Market, he worked at Valley Steele as a truck driver. During his young adulthood Ron worked at Cincinnati Milacron. In 2001, he retired from R&L Carriers as Terminal Manager in Atlanta, Ga.

Ron was a past member of the Wilmington Christian Church, First Christian Church of Stockbridge (The Bridge), Luella Baptist Church, and The Bread of Life Church.

In addition to his parents and stepfather, he is predeceased by three brothers, Marvin Dale Roberts, Robert Wayne Roberts, and Gregory Allen Roberts; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Campbell Jr. and Earl Ray Evans; and one sister-in-law, Linda Ann Roberts.

Surviving in addition to his wife are son, Ronald Joseph Roberts (Jake) and spouse, Amy Jo Roberts, Locust Grove, Ga.; daughter, Kimberly Roberts Groves and spouse, Daniel Wiley Groves, Locust Grove, Ga.; grandson, Dustin Blake Roberts, McDonough, Ga.; Spencer Logan Roberts and Spouse Gabriela Deschamps Roberts, Locust Grove, Ga.; granddaughter, Gabrielle Marie Groves, Augusta, Ga.; two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Roberts and Linda Lou Campbell; two brothers, Ralph Larry Roberts and Garry Thomas Roberts; two sisters-in-law, Mary Roberts and Debbie Ann Roberts; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, the family will be having a Celebration of Life Service in the summer of 2021 in Wilmington, Ohio.

You can send cards for the family to 450 Luella Road, Locust Grove, GA 30248.

In lieu of flowers, you can give monetary donations in honor of Ronald Lee Roberts to Shriners Hospital for Children, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/ways-to-give1 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate .

Special thanks to Bread of Life Baptist Church, Bridgeway Hospice and Palliative Care, Momentum Christian Church, Cannon Cleveland Funeral Home, and Southern Crescent Care.