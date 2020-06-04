Ronald Pandorf, 87, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence in Lebanon. Born on January 26, 1933 to Karl and Dorothy (nee: Miller) Pandorf in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ron was a self-employed CPA at Pandorf & Pandorf. After graduating from Kings Mills High School, Ronald went on to attend General Motors Institute of Technology in Flint, Michigan where he received his accounting degree. During the summer months while attending college Ronald worked at Delco in Moraine. When he finished college Ronald began his accounting career working with his father at Pandorf & Pandorf, then located at 22 N. Broadway. Along with his career in accounting, Ronald was a Lebanon City Council member and vice mayor. His professional associations include over 50-year membership with the Morrow and Lebanon Masonic Lodges and a long standing member of the local Kiwanis Club. Ronald also loved baseball and for many summers he coached little league baseball. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Charlene (nee: Clark) Pandorf. He is survived by his four sons, Duane (Scheralea) Pandorf of Lebanon, Keith (Shawn) Pandorf of Wilmington, Rodney Pandorf of Venice, Fla. and Clay Pandorf of Lebanon; one daughter, Amy Gay Michelle (David) LaSeur of Lebanon; one brother, Dr. Robert (Eleanor) Pandorf of Boston, Mass.; one cousin, Donna Shiloe of New Mexico; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation is Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. A memorial service will be held in Maineville Cemetery on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. If you are experiencing any symptoms, we encourage you to pay your respects via alternate methods, such as sending a sympathy card or a message through the online guestbook at www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.