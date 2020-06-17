Rosanna Lieurance Blakely, 98, a longtime resident of Bloomington, Ind., died at Landmark of Baton Rouge on June 10, 2020.

Born August 12, 1921 in Wilmington, Ohio, she was the daughter of Louis Vandervort and Lucille (Walker) Lieurance. She graduated with honors with an AB degree in English from Miami University of Ohio and later earned an MA from Indiana University in Library Science.

She worked as a librarian at the Indiana University Library for 26 years before retiring in 1986.

She met Robert F. Blakely in a German class at Miami University, and the two were married in January of 1943. As an army wife, she moved with him around the U.S. several times while he served in the Army Air Force during World War II.

In 1949, with their two children, they moved to Bloomington. Once her children were in high school, she began working for her master's degree and then joined the working force.

She was active in professional library organizations while working, as well as historical and conservation societies. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa as well as the Argonaut Club and the First Presbyterian Church.

Her hobbies included photography, gardening, reading and travel. She was never without a book and she and Robert traveled to many parts of the world, enjoying the sites and learning about the cultures they visited.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Robert, her husband of 73 years; her son, Robert Louis Blakely; and two grandsons, Michael A. and Mark L. Junker.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Blakely Junker and husband, Michael, of Baton Rouge; sister, Louise Daniels of Lima, Ohio; grandson, Andrew L. Blakely and wife, Michele of Tucker, Ga.; granddaughter, Penny Junker Piercy and husband, Van of Magnolia, Texas; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Sarah, Eric and Mark Piercy; daughter-in-law, Bettina Detweiler-Blakely and daughter-in-law, Joyce Day Blakely, both from Georgia; as well as four nieces and a nephew.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated.

Burial will be in New Antioch Cemetery, New Antioch, Ohio, where many generations of her ancestors are interred.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.