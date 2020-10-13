1/1
Rose Thompson
Rose Thompson, 78, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Friday afternoon, October 9, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

Rose retired from Airborne Express in Wilmington.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from noon until the time of services at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home. Due to Covid, masks and social distancing are encouraged.

To view the funeral services live online, please go to the funeral home's home page of the website and click on the View Online Services Button at our Wilmington Location.



Published in News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
Memories & Condolences

