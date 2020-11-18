Rev. Roy L. Pence, Jr., age 88, of Sabina, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Born in Reesville on May 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Roy L. Pence, Sr. and Virginia Louise Geiger.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Hilderbrant Pence.

Roy was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War, and he was a recipient of a Purple Heart.

Roy was a minister for almost 45 years at various churches. He worked as a chef at Wilmington Air Force Base and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, then worked for DSCC, in Dayton, until his retirement in 1980. He also drove trucks for Hodson Trucking of Leesburg.

In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by their children, Jerri (Doug) Pendleton of Sabina, Sandra (Craig) Phillips of Sabina, Mark (Sherri) Pence of Wilmington, Lori (Joel) Mattingly of Dandridge, Tenn., David (April) Pence of Sabina, Michael (Barbara) Pence of Bainbridge, and Brian Pence of Sabina. Also left to cherish his memory are 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; step-mother, Della Pence of Sabina; and siblings; Jerome Pence, William Pence, Pete Pence, Carl Pence, Linda Creachbaum, and Connie Pratt.

Roy was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert, Harvey, Ann and an infant brother; along with parents; and his step-father, Glen Geiger.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Community Care Hospice or Clinton County Veterans Services.

A public graveside service will be held at Sabina Cemetery on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the Pence family.