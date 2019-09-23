Ruby Marie King Fisher, 90, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on September 21, 2019. It eases our heart knowing that God has called her home.

She was born February 11, 1929 in Arnheim, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Lucy King.

She was a 1946 graduate of Mt. Orab High School and a 1969 graduate of Wilmington College with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a member of Alpha Phi Kappa at Wilmington College.

Her first teaching job was at Owensville Elementary. Ruby taught for the Wilmington Public Schools for numerous years at East End Elementary, Main Building and Roy E. Holmes Elementary, retiring in 1989.

She was a member of St. Anthony's Episcopal Church and Faith Lutheran Church. Ruby was a member of the Clinton County Retired Teachers, Young Mothers Club, Progress Club and Church Women United of Clinton County.

She was a dedicated Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma who was loved, admired, adored and respected by all her family. Her presence will be forever with us as we struggle with her loss. She was strong-willed, stubborn, beautifully put together, and fast on her feet but amazing in all aspects of her life! We will always remember her smile, the touch of her hand and the kiss of her cheek!

Ruby is survived by her sons, Larry (Kay) Fisher, Gary (Candace) Fisher, Joe (Theresa) Fisher; daughters, Teri Fisher and Sheri (Rod) Wilson; a brother, Lawrence (Ellen) King; brother-in-law, Robert F. Fisher; her grandchildren, Stacy Gumley, Ryan (Shannon) Fisher, Krista (Chris) Testa, Jesse (Megan) Wilson, Nicholas (Jana) Gumley, Katelyn Wilson, Eliza Fisher, Quinn Fisher, and Eric Fisher; her great-grandchildren, Xavier Faul, Aiden Fisher, Ava Fisher, Jack Wilson, and Orion Gumley; many nieces and nephews; cherished friend, Donna Thorp, and many other friends and beloved former students.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Herman A. Fisher, whom she shared 61 years with; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen (Harold) Meyers and Carol (Paul) Murphy; sister-in-law, Pauline Fisher; and grandson, AJay Gumley.

The family would especially like to thank her caregivers from We Care Elderly Home Care and the nurses from Community Care Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 26 at Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, September 27 at Faith Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Gerhard Kraus officiating. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made in Ruby's memory to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177, Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington, OH 45177, or The For The Win Charity www.forthewinproject.org.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.