Ruby L. Shoemaker, 95, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020. She was born in Adams County on March 13, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary J. (Cline) Garman. Besides her parents, she is preceded by her husband, Frank Kenneth Shoemaker, on May 30, 2004; daughter, Mary Hazel Hoover; grandson, Franklin Kelly; granddaughter, Sara Jane Workman; great grandson, Dakota Pitzer; great granddaughters, Sophia Gonzales and Carrie Botsford; brothers, Everette, Clarence, Floyd, Noah, Howard, Chester and Harold Garman; sisters, Ruth Garman and Olive Ferrell; and sons-in Law, Ken Smith and Paul Workman. Ruby is survived by her three daughters, Barbara Smith of Henderson, Nev., Carolyn Workman of Chillicothe and Cindy (Gary) Pitzer of Sun City, Ariz.; grandchildren, Bob Hoover, Michelle (Tom Wurster) Cherry, Jennifer Botsford, Kendra Smith, Erica Gonzales, Gina (Tim) Sinift, Anita (Aaron Caldwell) Fancher, Amy (Peter) Forgie, Chad (Brandy) Pitzer and Calina (Mitch) Utley; 16 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Elnora Garman, Shirley Dunseith and Arlene Shoemaker. Graveside service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday May 19 at the Locust Grove Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Laurels of Hillsboro and the Highland District Hospital. Donations can be made to the Hospice of Dayton, Inc., 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Thompson Funeral Home will be taking care of the family. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.