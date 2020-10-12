Russell Edward Smith, 57, of Wilmington, Ohio died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was born February 12, 1963 in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of Jesse A. and Sylvia Eubanks Smith of Wilmington. He is also survived by one brother, John (Deborah) Smith; and one sister, Julia Benningfield of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.