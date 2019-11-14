Russell William Johnson, 83, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas (formerly of Clinton County, Ohio), passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

His wife, Alicia Garzom Johnson, survives.

Mr. Johnson was born Jan. 5, 1936 in Clinton County, a son of the late Emerson and Hazel Vandervort Johnson.

After graduating from New Vienna High School, Mr. Johnson began his career farming in the New Antioch and Sligo areas of Clinton County. He then worked for Buckeye Molding while earning his bachelor's degree from Wilmington College. He went on to obtain his master's degree from Ball State University.

During his engineering career, Mr. Johnson worked for several manufacturing companies and designed numerous sealing systems for the automotive industry. During his career he was instrumental in moving several industrial plants to new locations.

In his retirement, Mr. Johnson worked as a substitute teacher in Clinton County, Highland County, and in the Poinciana, Florida area.

He was a member of the Living Water Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hot Springs Village, Ark., a lifelong member of the B.P.O. Elks, and an avid golfer.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Johnson is survived by a son, Steve (Tami) Johnson of Roann, Ind.; three daughters, Debbie (Tim) Branscum of Salado, Ark., Sheila (Mark) Mace of Batesville, Ark., and Tricia (Scott) Atwood of Sidney, Ohio; two stepchildren, Claudia (Mark) Caparco of Rochester, N.Y. and Al (Annamaria Barr) Gomez of Las Vegas, Nev.; a brother, Wendell (June) Johnson of Sabina; a sister, Margery Kilpatrick of Beavercreek, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Dustin Johnson, Andy Johnson, Jennifer Williams, Tiffany Dickinson, Bradley Branscum, Chris Mace, Michael Mace, Elizabeth Mace, Thomas Atwood, and Katie Atwood; two step-grandchildren, Kelsey Egan and Emily Egan; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, two brothers-in-law, Charles Henry and Lewis Kilpatrick, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, November 18 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The funeral service will follow at noon Monday.

Burial will be in Martinsville I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.