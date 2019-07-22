Ruth Ann Hubbs, 71, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 20, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital.

She was born May 14, 1948, in West Union, the daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Bailey) Hull.

Ruth was a loving, caring and selfless wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She had a heart of gold, full of love and joy. She was baptized at a young age and tried to live her life in the image of the Lord. She had a smile that could warm a room and would do anything to help someone, even if it meant that she would go without. She loved the outdoors, working puzzles, and singing. She was quick-witted and funny and would stay up all night talking. The most important thing to her in life was family and that brought joy and peace.

She is survived by her husband, John Hubbs, whom she married Jan. 5, 1975 in West Union.

She is also survived by two children, Leigh Ann Hubbs and Jason Hubbs; siblings, Mary Yenger, B.J. (Tom) Perkins, Paul (Shirley) Hull, Jim (Charlene) Hull, Bob (Patsy) Hull and Steve Hull; nieces and nephews, Michelle Lehmen, Paula Yenger, Charlotte Hull, Jen Ransom, Bobbi Macy, Richard Hull, Vicki Hull, Donna Del'Aria, Karen Shoemaker, Brian Perkins and Christa Anglemyer; as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Hull; and a nephew, Eddie Hull.

A funeral service for Ruth will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated following services and burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family at the Wheatridge Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Thursday.

To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.