Ruth M. Burton, 92, of Mt. Orab, died April 29, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday, May 4 in groups of 10 at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home. Private services will be held for the family. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Hillsboro. edgingtonfuneralhomes.com