Ruth E. Haines, of Sabina, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, just three days shy of her 97th birthday.

Born in Wilmington on September 18, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Daughtry and Stacey M. Morris, Sr.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Delbert M. Haines. The two were married on October 4, 1941.

She is survived by a daughter, Dianna Arehart of Sabina; grandson, Timothy Evans of Las Vegas; and sister, Patricia Reynolds of Wilmington; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by brothers, Alec, Stacey Jr, Robert, Dean and Herman; and sisters, Lillian Bellew, Hilda Morris and Barbara Morris.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice or Autumn Years Activity Fund.

A graveside service, at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington, will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18.

Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.