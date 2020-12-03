1/1
Ruth Louise McCall
Ruth Louise McCall, 88, of Blanchester, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was the beloved wife of Harold McCall for 69 years; loving mother of Patty (Greg) Ballinger, Sharon (Jim) Meyer, Cathy (Gary Moore) Peery, and Michael (Tammy) McCall; proud grandmother of 11 grandsons and 20 great-grandchildren; and dear sister of Virginia Cox, Virgil (Tammy) Hale, Howard (Sandy) Hale, and James (Carol) Hale.

Ruth was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothea (née Ehrling) Hale; father, Virgle C. Hale; and stepmother, Virginia (née Clark) Hale; sisters, Ethel Griffis and Janet Baker; and brother, Richard Hale.

In addition to her family, Ruth enjoyed music and loved to lead a group in song. She was involved in projects benefitting the local schools, her church (Grace United Methodist in Blanchester), and her community.

She also served as the Executive Director of the Clinton County Cancer Society.

When her husband retired, they enjoyed camping with the Coachmen Buckeye Vagabonds, and spending winters in Tavares, Florida.

A service for the family will be held privately, and a memorial will take place at a later date. Interment will take place at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Blanchester, Ohio. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com



Published in News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
