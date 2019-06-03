Ruth Madaline (nee Sams) Toohey was born March 5, 1918 to Otha E. and Ethel B. (nee Baker) Sams and passed away June 2, 2019 at the age of 101.

Ruth worked as a nurse's aide Clinton Memorial Hospital and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, playing cards and camping.

Ruth is survived by her children, Patrick (Shirley) Toohey, Susan Hemmer and Christine (Eddie) Williams; grandchildren, Eric Ervin, Casey (Wayne) Greene, Christopher (Stephanie) Toohey, Tonya (Mike) Talone, Brenda (Danny) Ayers, Brian Florea and Byrnie (Chris) Florea; great-grandchildren, Logan (Erik) Burke, Jake Schrichten, Dalton (Bridgette) Florea, Austin Florea, Ryan Ervin, Owen Thompson and Ethan Yuling Thompson; and great-great-grandchildren, Eli Burke and Yvonna Thompson; and a sister, Sandy Sams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Toohey; a daughter, Norma Pimentell; son-in-law, Michael Hemmer; sisters, Mary Williams, Doris Dowler and Dorothy Cochran; and a brother, Oscar Sams.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 4 p.m. at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of service.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Blanchester Seniors, 707 N. Broadway, Blanchester, OH 45107.

