Sally A. Murphy Nunn, 75, of West Chester, passed peacefully at home on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Born in Rochester, N.Y. on May 5, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edward L. and Ruth H. Murphy.

Sally grew up in the small town of Fairport, N.Y. She attended State University of New York at Potsdam and earned a Masters Degree in math at University of Oregon.

Sally started her teaching career in East Rochester, N.Y. She then held a job with the DOD dependent schools teaching math to children of U.S. service members at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa.

In 1972, she transferred to the school system at Hahn Air Base in Germany. While there, Sally lived in a German house in the village of Starkenberg. It was during this time that she met her husband, Robert Nunn, on the base.

When Bob retired from the Air Force, they moved to Springfield, Va., where Sally taught at Garfield High School. In 1989, they moved to West Chester and built their forever home.

Sally continued teaching and retired from Great Oaks after 20 years. In her retirement, Sally was a substitute teacher at Lakota West High School.

Sally enjoyed traveling. While living in Germany, she and Bob saw most of Europe, Africa, the Far East, and at home, much of the United States. During a holiday weekend trip to Austria, Sally broke her leg on the first day of skiing! She also loved to read and cook … this included making 40 pounds of potato salad for the Lees Creek United Church of Christ annual ice cream social. Together, Sally and Bob were members of the church.

Sally is survived by her husband, Robert Nunn. Also left to cherish her memory are her sister, Sandra Larson; sister in-law, Debbie (Robert) Nicholas; nieces: Stephanie (Steve), Erin (Dominic), Kellie (James), great nieces: Megan, and Vera Sue; and nephew, Scott (Dianne).

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lees Creek United Church of Christ or Matthew 25 Ministries.

Family will receive friends at the Lees Creek United Church of Christ on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11-noon, when a memorial service will begin. Interment will follow at Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek.

Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements.