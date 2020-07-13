Sandra Kuhns Whitley, 81, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home.

Her husband, Nelson Franklin Whitley Jr. preceded her in death February 28, 1998. They were married September 22, 1962.

Mrs. Whitley was born January 7, 1939 in Wilmington, daughter of Maxine Summers Kuhns of Wilmington, and the late Virgil Edward Kuhns. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School.

Mrs. Whitley and her husband owned and operated Nelson Machine Products in Wilmington. She also worked for Walgreens in Palm Beach Florida, while living W. Palm Beach.

She is survived by a daughter, Dayna Whitely Kocher of Wilmington; a brother and sister-in-law, Harold Eugene (Cinda) Kuhns of Wilmington; a sister, Sharon Kuhns Peterson of Wilmington; a grandson, Austin Lyle Kocher of Illinois; nephews, James Harold (Delainna) Tackett and Jason Lee (Lisa) Shoemaker; as well as other dear family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, a brother, Charles James Kuhns, and two infant sons, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure of Breast Cancer, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309.

