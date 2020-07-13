1/1
Sandra Kuhns Whitley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Kuhns Whitley, 81, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home.

Her husband, Nelson Franklin Whitley Jr. preceded her in death February 28, 1998. They were married September 22, 1962.

Mrs. Whitley was born January 7, 1939 in Wilmington, daughter of Maxine Summers Kuhns of Wilmington, and the late Virgil Edward Kuhns. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School.

Mrs. Whitley and her husband owned and operated Nelson Machine Products in Wilmington. She also worked for Walgreens in Palm Beach Florida, while living W. Palm Beach.

She is survived by a daughter, Dayna Whitely Kocher of Wilmington; a brother and sister-in-law, Harold Eugene (Cinda) Kuhns of Wilmington; a sister, Sharon Kuhns Peterson of Wilmington; a grandson, Austin Lyle Kocher of Illinois; nephews, James Harold (Delainna) Tackett and Jason Lee (Lisa) Shoemaker; as well as other dear family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, a brother, Charles James Kuhns, and two infant sons, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure of Breast Cancer, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved