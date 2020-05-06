Sandra Rutherford
Sandra Jean Rutherford, 81, passed away peacefully at her Deer Park, Ohio home on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the presence and love of her family. Sandra was born on October 28, 1938 in Wilmington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron (Bud) Rutherford; and her parents, Jack and Pauline McCall. Sandra was a proud graduate of Simon Kenton High School and a devoted resident of Deer Park for 56 years. Sandra lived a long life filled with plenty of love, laughter, and beagles! She was truly the most kindhearted woman we have ever known. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who was always in attendance at any sport or activity her kids and grandkids were involved in. She was her family's number one fan! She is survived by her children, Randy (Sue) Rutherford, Scott (Sharon) Rutherford, Rae Lynn (Jim) Burton, Mandy (Rutherford) Vuozzo, and Stuart Rutherford; grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Kenny, Cory, Daniel, Tara, Audrey, Ashlie, Abbie, Angelo, and Maggie; and a host of great-grandchildren; dear sister-in-law, Dorothy Stewart; and special cousins, nieces, nephew, and dear friends. A celebration of life will be held later due to current conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published in News Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
