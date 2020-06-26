Sarah Jean Brunton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sarah Jean Brunton, 79, of Clarksville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 21, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Marvin Christian Kilheffer and Mildred Elizabeth Baker Kilheffer.

She was a member of Sligo Baptist Church, where she was Treasurer.

Surviving are her husband, Alex Eugene Brunton, whom she married March 21, 1964; daughter, Susan (Brian) Robison; son, Keith (Nihan) Brunton; grandchildren, Andrew Robison, Megan Robison; and a brother, John David (Sandy) Kilheffer.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Brunton.

Graveside services will be held at Medway Cemetery, Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Bro officiating.

For details concerning the funeral service please visit www.sligobaptist.org .

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign an online guest book, please go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Medway Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved