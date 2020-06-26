Sarah Jean Brunton, 79, of Clarksville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 21, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Marvin Christian Kilheffer and Mildred Elizabeth Baker Kilheffer.

She was a member of Sligo Baptist Church, where she was Treasurer.

Surviving are her husband, Alex Eugene Brunton, whom she married March 21, 1964; daughter, Susan (Brian) Robison; son, Keith (Nihan) Brunton; grandchildren, Andrew Robison, Megan Robison; and a brother, John David (Sandy) Kilheffer.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Brunton.

Graveside services will be held at Medway Cemetery, Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Bro officiating.

For details concerning the funeral service please visit www.sligobaptist.org .

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign an online guest book, please go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .