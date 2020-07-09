1/1
Sarah Lowman
Sarah Lowman (nee Agin) of Blanchester, Ohio was born November 2, 1924 to Nelson and Susan (nee Hill) Agin and passed away July 6, 2020 at the age of 95.

She worked at the Blanchester IGA deli and was known for "Sarah's Chicken", and was active with Blanchester Senior Citizens and the Historical Society. She was also a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Lowman, Donald Lowman and Wendy Lowman; grandchildren, Sarah Schnaidt, Nathan Lowman and Emily Lowman; and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Lowman; brothers, Larry Agin, Jim Agin and Carl Agin; and sisters, Susie Greene, Margaret Agin and Ruth Agin.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for unexpected expenses. To send a note of condolence or to check for graveside times, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.



Published in News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
