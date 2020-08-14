Sharon J. Bone, 75, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday August 13 2020 at The Laurels of Blanchester.

She was born January 21, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Dewey and Edith Wisecup McFarland.

She was co-owner with her husband of the 68 Family Restaurant.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Bone, whom she married, June 23, 1989; three daughters, Rebecca (James) Booth, and Deborah (Rodney) Murphy Rose, of Xenia, and Toni Williams, of Wilmington; a step-daughter, Robyn Bone, of Jamestown; six grandchildren, Jennifer Hardwick, Tonya Booth, Rachel Booth, Laci Rose, and Michael Williams and Austin Bone; eight great-grandchildren, Nikki Hardwick, Elijah Hardwick, Linsey Cooper, Ashley Hardwick, Kendal Cooper, Dylan Hardwick, Cheyenne Hardwick, and Ethan Gross; two brothers, Danny (Sharon) McFarland, and Joseph (Sandy) McFarland, both of Xenia; by several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Scott McFarland; and by many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and by a brother, Tony McFarland.

Private graveside services will be held by the family in New Maple Grove Cemetery, Port William.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, in her memory.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.