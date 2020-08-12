Sharon Luanne "Sherry" Niederbaumer, 51, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash Inpatient Care Center after a 12-year battle with cancer.

Sherry was born July 3, 1969 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Melvin and Eleanor (Mormile) Lorentz. She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington.

Sherry had been a photographer by trade, and had a passion for photographing wildlife, and all types of flowers.

She is survived by her husband, David, whom she married June 2, 2001 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bridgetown, Ohio; three sons, Joseph, Mark, and Gregory, all at home; siblings, Denise (Michael) Ball, Tom Lorentz, Lisa (Jerry) Gratsch, Gina (Ron) Sawma, and Christa (Carl) Weber, all of Cincinnati; father-in-law, Don Niederbaumer of Cincinnati; brother-in-law, Michael (Cindy) Niederbaumer of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, Ohio. Father Michael Holloran will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 237 W. Main St., Wilmington, Ohio.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masking is required for both the visitation and service, and request that social distancing be observed.

Memorial donations are directed to the Karen Wellington Foundation, 3825 Edwards Road, #103, Cincinnati, OH 45209; or Four by the Shore, c/o Pink Ribbon Girls, 32 E. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.