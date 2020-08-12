1/1
Sharon Luanne "Sherry" Niederbaumer
Sharon Luanne "Sherry" Niederbaumer, 51, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash Inpatient Care Center after a 12-year battle with cancer.

Sherry was born July 3, 1969 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Melvin and Eleanor (Mormile) Lorentz. She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington.

Sherry had been a photographer by trade, and had a passion for photographing wildlife, and all types of flowers.

She is survived by her husband, David, whom she married June 2, 2001 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bridgetown, Ohio; three sons, Joseph, Mark, and Gregory, all at home; siblings, Denise (Michael) Ball, Tom Lorentz, Lisa (Jerry) Gratsch, Gina (Ron) Sawma, and Christa (Carl) Weber, all of Cincinnati; father-in-law, Don Niederbaumer of Cincinnati; brother-in-law, Michael (Cindy) Niederbaumer of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, Ohio. Father Michael Holloran will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 237 W. Main St., Wilmington, Ohio.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masking is required for both the visitation and service, and request that social distancing be observed.

Memorial donations are directed to the Karen Wellington Foundation, 3825 Edwards Road, #103, Cincinnati, OH 45209; or Four by the Shore, c/o Pink Ribbon Girls, 32 E. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.



Published in News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
August 12, 2020
I didn’t realize until my final visit with Sherry on Tuesday, August 5 that I would soon be praying to, rather than, for her. This is because she was such a fighter and had overcome so many medical complications for so many years, and I never gave up hope that she would once again prevail against her insidious disease. Sherry asked me during my final visit what she should expect in purgatory, I laughed and told her I was no theologian but I was certain that she had already “done her time” during her lengthy illness by always exhibiting such bravery, faith, and hope.

Since her death on Monday, August 10 I have unsuccessfully attempted to pray to her but the problem is I can’t be serious since I can’t control my laughter. I have come to the realization that all communication I’ve ever shared with Sherry always involved laughter during both good times and bad. Hopefully, either my laughter will subside or God will devise an alternative means for me to maintain my “connection “ with Sherry’s holy soul.

Sherry was my friend and my honorary sister and niece, and my life and the lives of everyone else who had the pleasure to know and love her will never be the same without her, and heaven just became a lot more fun.




Linda Sawma
Family
