Shelia Grisham

Shelia Lynn Taylor Grisham, 67, passed away peacefully and entered her heavenly home Monday, August 24, 2020 in a Birmingham hospital following illness from NASH liver disease.

She was born in Wilmington, Ohio to Ina Bell Taylor and the late Donald Chester Taylor. Shelia graduated from Clinton-Massie High School, and shortly after married the love of her life and husband of 47 years, Larry Lee Grisham.

Shelia enjoyed her working years at Bob and Carl's Grocery in Wilmington and Clinton County National Bank. She loved spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren. She was best known for her selfless, kind, and generous spirit.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Larry Lee Grisham; mother, Ina Bell Taylor of Wilmington; two children, Heath Grisham (Kristen), of Cleveland, Tenn. and Seath Grisham of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Wells Grisham and Murray Grisham of Cleveland, Tenn.; one sister, Tonya Nahrup (Jeff) of Wilmington; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A drive-by visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28 at the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington, 55 Megan Drive.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to contribute to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.