Shirley Louise Tadlock, 81 of Martinsville, passed away early Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 15, 1939 in Decatur, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Eva (Paul) Harris.

She was an active member of the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church, and while a resident of Prairie View Apartments was active in bingo and dice games and loved crafts, where she especially enjoyed making angel dolls.

She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by six children, Brenda (Butch) Riley of Martinsville, with whom she made her home, Timmy Tadlock of Lakeland, Fla., Jeannie Walker of Leesburg, Richard (Tracey) Tadlock of Lebanon, Robert (Michelle) Tadlock of Wilmington, and Jeff Tadlock of Martinsville; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Karen (Bob) Uhlenbrock of Cincinnati; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert Lee Tadlock, whom she had married on August 20, 1955, and he passed away on January 9, 2002; a son-in-law, Clint A. Walker; a grandson, Doug Walker; and a granddaughter, Kylie Jean Walker.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Josh Dixon and Brian Coleman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

