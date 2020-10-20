1/1
Shirley Tadlock
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Louise Tadlock, 81 of Martinsville, passed away early Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 15, 1939 in Decatur, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Eva (Paul) Harris.

She was an active member of the Wilmington Bible Baptist Church, and while a resident of Prairie View Apartments was active in bingo and dice games and loved crafts, where she especially enjoyed making angel dolls.

She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by six children, Brenda (Butch) Riley of Martinsville, with whom she made her home, Timmy Tadlock of Lakeland, Fla., Jeannie Walker of Leesburg, Richard (Tracey) Tadlock of Lebanon, Robert (Michelle) Tadlock of Wilmington, and Jeff Tadlock of Martinsville; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Karen (Bob) Uhlenbrock of Cincinnati; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert Lee Tadlock, whom she had married on August 20, 1955, and he passed away on January 9, 2002; a son-in-law, Clint A. Walker; a grandson, Doug Walker; and a granddaughter, Kylie Jean Walker.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Josh Dixon and Brian Coleman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence to the family please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Turner & Son
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Turner & Son
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved