Stanley R. "Butch" Irwin, 65, of Sardinia, Ohio (formerly of Wilmington) passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital with his wife and son, Matthew, by his side.

He was born October 22, 1954 in Wilmington, Ohio, son of the late Stanley "Buck" Irwin and Marian M. Creek Irwin.

Mr. Irwin enlisted in the Navy during the draft of the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country, where he excelled in advanced training and earned metals in national defense and marksmanship before being honorably discharged in 1973.

Mr. Irwin was a retired truck driver. He was also a carpenter and an avid hunter and fisherman. Butch enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Melody Ann Sandlin Irwin. They were married February 6, 1985 but were together for 36 years. He is also survived by three sons, Matthew Irwin, Shane (Cathy) White, and Stanley Irwin III; a daughter, Angel Irwin; sisters, Lois (Mike) Horsley, Peggy (Kenneth) Danes, and Janet (Tim) Goldie; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Randall "Randy" Irwin, and a sister, Sharon Garrison, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service with Pastor Mike Sandlin officiating will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in New Vienna I.O.O.F. Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

