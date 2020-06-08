Stanley R. "Butch" Irwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stanley R. "Butch" Irwin, 65, of Sardinia, Ohio (formerly of Wilmington) passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital with his wife and son, Matthew, by his side.

He was born October 22, 1954 in Wilmington, Ohio, son of the late Stanley "Buck" Irwin and Marian M. Creek Irwin.

Mr. Irwin enlisted in the Navy during the draft of the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country, where he excelled in advanced training and earned metals in national defense and marksmanship before being honorably discharged in 1973.

Mr. Irwin was a retired truck driver. He was also a carpenter and an avid hunter and fisherman. Butch enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Melody Ann Sandlin Irwin. They were married February 6, 1985 but were together for 36 years. He is also survived by three sons, Matthew Irwin, Shane (Cathy) White, and Stanley Irwin III; a daughter, Angel Irwin; sisters, Lois (Mike) Horsley, Peggy (Kenneth) Danes, and Janet (Tim) Goldie; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Randall "Randy" Irwin, and a sister, Sharon Garrison, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service with Pastor Mike Sandlin officiating will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in New Vienna I.O.O.F. Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved