Stephen I. Murphy, 68, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 14, 2020 in LaFollette, Tennessee.

He was born October 13, 1951 in Wilmington, the son of the late Hubert Samuel and Suzann (Irvin) Murphy.

Steve was a lifelong resident of rural Wilmington and spent his life farming. He was a 1969 graduate of Wilmington High School and 1973 graduate of the Ohio State University.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. Steve was an avid supporter of 4-H and Wilmington Schools. He spent 18 years as a Wilmington School Board Member, and was a member of the Wilmington Hurricane Football Chain Gang for 45 years. He was also an avid fan of Ohio State Football. He spent many O.S.U. Football seasons loading up the "Buckeye" van and tailgating before the game.

More than anything, Steve was a strong and faithful family man. His biggest enjoyment was being with family. Among the activities he loved most was taking grandchildren on Gator rides around the farm to check the cows.

Steve is survived by his wife, Patti (Marine) Murphy, whom he married February 12, 1977 in Wilmington; children, Marci and Justin Huelskamp, Melanie and Joey Johnson, Nicholas and Megan Murphy, and William and Brooke Murphy; grandchildren, Aubrey, Wesley, Zachary and Maggie Huelskamp, Kelsey and Luke Johnson, Alexis, Kiley and Logan Murphy, and Addilyn and Willow Murphy; sister, Ellen Marine; brother, Milton (Diane) Murphy; sister-in-law, Michele (Pascal) Chevrette; brother-in-law, Doug (Faith) Marine; father-in-law, Bill Marine; aunt, Nancy (Erick) Alden; uncle, Myron (JoAnn) Murphy; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Phyllis Marine; and brother-in-law, Michael Marine.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Wilmington High School Football Stadium Alumni Field. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 22, 2020, held at the Murphy Homestead, 2846 Starbuck Road. The gathering, with food and refreshments, will begin at noon.

Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family in Sugar Grove Cemetery with Steve Fricke officiating.

The family asks the donations in Steve's memory be made to one of the following; Wilmington City Schools Foundation, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington, OH 45177, Wilmington Schools Athletic Department, 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington, OH 45177, Mike Marine Scholarship Fund c/o Clinton County Foundation, P.O. Box 831,Wilmington, OH 45177 or go to www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org, or Clinton County 4-H Endowment, 111 S. Nelson Avenue, Suite 2, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Brown Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.