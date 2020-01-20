Stephen R. Burgess, 70, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

His wife, Cindy Craig Burgess, survives. They were married December 15, 1968.

Mr. Burgess was born September 26, 1949 in Portsmouth, Ohio, son of the late Ross J. Burgess and Joan Longstreth Burgess.

Following graduation from Wilmington High School in 1967, he served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman. He was stationed with the Marines from 1968 until 1972.

Mr. Burgess worked for DP&L for 40 years, retiring in 2015. He served as a union steward for many years.

He was a member, past commander and finance officer of 40 & 8. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 49, the Wilmington Masonic Lodge #52, the Scottish Rite, the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1224, and the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels.

Additionally, he had coached knothole baseball and served as an umpire coordinator.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Burgess is survived by two sons, Bruce Burgess of Wilmington, and Doug Burgess of Wilmington; a sister, Joni (Steve) Streber of Wilmington; a grandson, Brad Burgess; sister-in-law, Charlotte (Larry) Satterthwaite; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, January 23 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A funeral service with Deacon Bob Baker officiating will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Burial will be in Springfield Friends Cemetery, with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177 or to a .

For more information or to leave a note of condolence. visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.