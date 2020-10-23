Steven Frederick Haines of Wilmington, Ohio died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Sue Heiland Haines. They were married June 8, 1974.

Steven was born October 11, 1950 in Jamestown, Ohio, the son of William F. Haines and Lois Bickett Haines who preceded him in death.

Steven was a graduate of Wilmington High School and Wilmington College. He was a teacher in the Wilmington public school system as well as Wilmington College.

He was a member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church, where he was the choir director for almost all his adult life. He also founded and directed the community choir Cantabile.

Steven served for several years on the board of the Wilmington Schools Foundation which was extremely important to him.

He co-founded the Wilmington College Community Summer Theatre and was an actor, director, and conductor for a slew of their shows for 40 years.

Clinton County and the surrounding area know of his talents as a teacher, musician, actor, director, and all-around good guy whether at the high school, college, or community level. Through these talents he had such a positive impact on so many students and young people. They were his "Kids." He did the same with adults who were his actors, choir members and his many friends.

He was passionate in his interaction with all these people. His legacy will live on through them.

In addition to his wife, Steven is survived by a sister, Leesa (Jeff) Hisem; two nieces, Beth Hisem and Abby (Kevin) Kaselak; grandnephew, Kolton Kaselak; grandniece, Kerrigan Kaselak; brother-in-law, Richard (Connie) Heiland; seven great-nieces/nephews; many extended family members; and his Welsh Corgi girl, Maisie. He is also survived by his former students who meant the world to him.

There will be a private graveside service held at the convenience of the family. A memorial will be planned when we are able to gather to remember Steven properly, belt out some tunes and have a grand old time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilmington College Community Summer Theatre, c/o Office of Advancement, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington, OH 45177; Wilmington Schools Foundation, 341 Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177; or the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.