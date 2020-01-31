Steven Douglas Koons, 69, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Steve was born on April 7, 1950 in Sidney, Ohio to William E. and Betty Jo Koons (nee Partington).

He graduated from Wilmington High School Class of 1968 and attended Wright State University.

Steve retired from Becker Electric after more than 40 years of service. He was an amateur genealogist and lifelong Ham radio operator.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, William E. Koons.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nancy Koons (nee Rogers); daughter, Stephanie Koons; mother, Betty Jo Koons; brother, Bill (Kim) Koons; several nieces; and extended relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4 from 2-4 p.m. at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 4 p.m.

To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. WD8DCX 73 all clear. SK.