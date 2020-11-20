Sue Ann Smith, 76, of Cuba, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 10, 1944 in Clinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Harley E. and Dollie F. Swabb Smith. She was a 1962 graduate of Martinsville High School.

Ms. Smith began her career at the GC Murphy Company in Wilmington. She also worked at Randall Textron before retiring from ABX Air.

She was a member of the Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. She loved crocheting, crafting, cooking, and making Christmas candy. She always enjoyed her yearly trips to Tennessee with her sisters and cousins.

Survivors include her two sisters, Leona Smith of Cuba, Ohio and Carolyn Click of Wilmington, Ohio; a niece, Amy Jo Click of Wilmington, Ohio; a nephew, Michael A. Click of Cincinnati, Ohio; as well as numerous cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, a brother-in-law, David M. Click, is preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. Face coverings will be required, and guests are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Clinton County Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue's memory may be made to the Blanchester Church of the Nazarene, 10451 State Route 28, Blanchester, OH 45107.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.