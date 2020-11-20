1/1
Sue Ann Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sue Ann Smith, 76, of Cuba, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 10, 1944 in Clinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Harley E. and Dollie F. Swabb Smith. She was a 1962 graduate of Martinsville High School.

Ms. Smith began her career at the GC Murphy Company in Wilmington. She also worked at Randall Textron before retiring from ABX Air.

She was a member of the Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. She loved crocheting, crafting, cooking, and making Christmas candy. She always enjoyed her yearly trips to Tennessee with her sisters and cousins.

Survivors include her two sisters, Leona Smith of Cuba, Ohio and Carolyn Click of Wilmington, Ohio; a niece, Amy Jo Click of Wilmington, Ohio; a nephew, Michael A. Click of Cincinnati, Ohio; as well as numerous cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, a brother-in-law, David M. Click, is preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. Face coverings will be required, and guests are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Clinton County Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue's memory may be made to the Blanchester Church of the Nazarene, 10451 State Route 28, Blanchester, OH 45107.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved