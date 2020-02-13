Suzanne Grant died peacefully, with her family by her side, in Carson City, Nevada on February 10, 2020 at the age of 84.

Suzanne is survived by her sister, Cinny Hall of Houston, Texas; her daughters, Elizabeth Webb Quandt (Daryl) of Minden, Nevada, Janet Webb Vanderslice (John) of Boynton Beach, Florida, Mary Webb of Las Vegas, Nevada and Jennifer Webb Harlan (James) of Mt Pleasant, South Carolina; as well as her four grandchildren.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her stepson, Scott Webb; her sister, Sally Groby; and her parents, Richard and Marcia Grant.

Suzanne was born on June 16, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1953 and then attended Ohio State University. She married Charles Richard Webb and raised her children in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

When her children were grown, she moved back to her family farm in Wilmington, Ohio. After retirement, she moved to Jupiter, Florida and finally to Gardnerville, Nevada.

Donations may be made to the .