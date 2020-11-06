Marion Theodore "Ted" Shumaker, 68, of Wilmington, passed away on Thursday evening, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born on Feb. 20, 1952 in Wilmington, a son of the late Albert S. Shumaker and of Mildred Mae (McGill) Shumaker of Wilmington.

A 1970 graduate of Wilmington High School and a graduate of Wilmington College, Ted worked as an administrator for CETA after college. Then, he worked as a courier for National Bank & Trust, Bush Specialty Vehicles as a custom upfitter, and finally for Lowe's as a cashier.

He was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ, the I.O.O.F. Wilmington, the Old Time Radio Club in Cincinnati, and the Friends of the Wilmington Library, where he had served as president. He had attended the Bible Baptist Church and was an avid Western memorabilia aficionado.

In addition to his mother, other surviving family members are his brother, Tracy (Rhonda) Shumaker of Wilmington; a niece, Karen Abbitt; a nephew, Jacob (Jessica) Shumaker; great-nieces and great-nephew, Kalli Abbitt, Collin Abbitt, and Chloe Shumaker; and aunts, Theda Trick and Eileen McGill.

In addition to his father, Ted was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Albert Shumaker, on Dec. 4, 1987; an aunt, Erma Shumaker; and uncles, Frank Shumaker and Merrill McGill.

A graveside funeral service for family and friends will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Truesdell Street in Wilmington. Due to Covid, please wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family.

Contributions in Ted's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45242. To sign an online guest book, please visit edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .