1/
Teddy Ridener
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Teddy L. Ridener was born on October 23, 1945 to the late Hugh and Dorothy Manes and passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 74.

She is survived by her children, Gerald (Amy) Ridener, David Joseph Ridener, and Sarah Ann (Jess) Walker; grandchildren, Jaiden Walker, Charles Alexander Ridener, Emma Miler, Vaughn Zielke and Tori Zielke; and sister, Beverly Flaig.

Along with her parents, Teddy was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Ridener; and a brother, Glenn Manes.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio, where friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Edwardsville Cemetery, Harlan Township. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
120 W Main St
Blanchester, OH 45107
(937) 783-2458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved