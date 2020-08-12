Teddy Ridener

Teddy L. Ridener was born on October 23, 1945 to the late Hugh and Dorothy Manes and passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 74.

She is survived by her children, Gerald (Amy) Ridener, David Joseph Ridener, and Sarah Ann (Jess) Walker; grandchildren, Jaiden Walker, Charles Alexander Ridener, Emma Miler, Vaughn Zielke and Tori Zielke; and sister, Beverly Flaig.

Along with her parents, Teddy was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Ridener; and a brother, Glenn Manes.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio, where friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Edwardsville Cemetery, Harlan Township. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com