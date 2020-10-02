1/
Terence Wilkin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Terence Glen Wilkin, 56, of Lynchburg, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 1, 1964 in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Ruby J. Deaton Wilkin.

Terry was the Corporate Security Director for ATSG in Wilmington. Terry served two enlistments in the U. S. Marine Corps, serving during the Gulf War.

He is survived by his parents, Ruby (Tom) Gall of Hillsboro, and Tom (Garnet) Wilkin of Hillsboro; six children, Ashleigh (Sheridan) Howland, Miranda (Mark Wilson) Wilkin, Kelsi (Brandon) Kirby and Brandi Karnes all of Hillsboro, and Alexis Carman and Chance Cresswell of Cincinnati; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Cindy (Mark) Asmus of Hillsboro; one step-brother, Charles Thomas Gall II of Hillsboro; one step-sister, Stacey (Ben) Kuhn of Edgewood, Kentucky; one niece, Taylor Asmus of Verona, Kentucky; one nephew, Jedadiah Asmus of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Zile will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Honor Guard, will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Face coverings are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved