Terence Wilkin

Terence Glen Wilkin, 56, of Lynchburg, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 1, 1964 in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Ruby J. Deaton Wilkin.

Terry was the Corporate Security Director for ATSG in Wilmington. Terry served two enlistments in the U. S. Marine Corps, serving during the Gulf War.

He is survived by his parents, Ruby (Tom) Gall of Hillsboro, and Tom (Garnet) Wilkin of Hillsboro; six children, Ashleigh (Sheridan) Howland, Miranda (Mark Wilson) Wilkin, Kelsi (Brandon) Kirby and Brandi Karnes all of Hillsboro, and Alexis Carman and Chance Cresswell of Cincinnati; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Cindy (Mark) Asmus of Hillsboro; one step-brother, Charles Thomas Gall II of Hillsboro; one step-sister, Stacey (Ben) Kuhn of Edgewood, Kentucky; one niece, Taylor Asmus of Verona, Kentucky; one nephew, Jedadiah Asmus of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Zile will officiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Honor Guard, will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Face coverings are suggested.

