Terrence Martin
1963 - 2020
Terrence Lou Martin, 57, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Terrence, known by his family and friends as Terry, was born March 24, 1963 in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Lou and Jackie Martin, who survive in Wilmington.

After graduating from Wilmington High School, Terry honorably served his country for 23 years in the United States Air Force. He retired as a Master Sergeant, and had received numerous commendations.

More recently, Terry was employed by Hampton Inn and Suites in Wilmington.

He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, Lou and Jackie Martin, Terry is survived by one son, Terrence Jacob Martin of Florence, Kentucky; step-daughter, Brandie Wiseman of Wilmington; sister, Jovalyne Wegener of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky; brother, Todd Martin of Wilmington; niece, Briana Wegener; nephew, Eli French; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Bessie Atley, and Gomer and Julia Martin.

Graveside services and military honors will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions are directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com.



Published in News Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
237 W Main St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2247
