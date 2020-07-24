Terry F. Cooper of Blanchester, Ohio died at 3:37 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 in Continental Manor in Blanchester.

He was born October 24, 1946 in Clinton County, Ohio, a son of the late George W. "Bud" and Betty (Osborne) Cooper.

Terry, an animal lover, was an art enthusiast, producing many paintings. He was also an avid sports fan, especially rooting for the Cincinnati Reds. Terry was well-liked and had many friends.

He had worked at the Sheltered Workshop at the Nike Work Center.

Survivors include sisters, Sharon Cooper of Wilmington, and Pam (Ronnie) Pierson of Wilmington; nieces, Tiffany (Michael Johnsen) Cooper of Takoma Park, Md. and Amanda (Shawn) Swick of Wilmington; nephew, Levi (Jackie) Pierson of Hillsboro; and numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beside his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother, Johnny.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, with a graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Springfield Friends Cemetery, Todd's Fork Road, Wilmington with Pastor Travis Corzatt officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's memory to the Continental Manor Activity Fund, 820 E. Center St., Blanchester, OH 45107.

The family requests that anyone attending please wear Cincinnati Reds or Cincinnati Bengals apparel. For more information or to sign the registry of condolences, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.