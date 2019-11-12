Terry L. Bradshaw, 65, of the Martinsville community, passed away at his home Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

He was born August 17, 1954 in Wilmington, son of the late R. Allen Bradshaw and Betty L. Earhart Bradshaw.

Surviving are his brother, Steven A. (Susan) Bradshaw; nephew, Scott (Twyla) Bradshaw, and their children, Leyah Bradshaw, Avery Bradshaw, nephew, Matt (Julie McCann) Bradshaw, and their children, R. Alex (Kayla) Bradshaw, Zachary Bradshaw, Kaitlyn McCann, and Ethan McCann.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by an infant brother, Kenneth Bradshaw.

Terry was a graduate of Wilmington High School Class of 1972 where he was the vice president of the senior class. Following high school Terry attended The Ohio State University majoring in Agriculture Engineering. He was involved with the family farm in Clinton County for many years. Terry was a published poet and also held a patent for portable fencing.

One of Terry's greatest joys were his nephews and great niece and great nephews. He will be fondly remembered for his quirky birthday and Christmas gifts he uniquely wrapped. Later in life he became an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his close friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21 at Sugar Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Dale McCamish officiating. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with arrangements.

If desired, contributions in Terry's memory may be made to Community Care Hospice.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.