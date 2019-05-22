Terry Mayhew, formerly of Wilmington, passed away from age-related causes on May 19, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Terry was born Oct. 17, 1930 in Rapid City, South Dakota and raised in Idaho. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad and then went on to a second career as a car mechanic, owning and running his own shop in Salt Lake City, Utah for many years.

Terry loved his family, his country, and his Cadillacs.

He is survived by his daughter, Joy (Mike) Leverich of Greenville, South Carolina; his granddaughter, Diane Leverich of Cleveland, Ohio; his sister, Doris (Charles) Pemberton of Caldwell, Idaho; numerous nieces and nephews; and his friend and companion of many years, Ida Mobley of Wilmington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol Mayhew; and his son, Ted Mayhew.

No services are planned, but the family encourages friends and acquaintances to make a donation in his name to the charity of their choosing.