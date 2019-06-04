Theresa Vingo, 95, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home with family by her side.

She was born December 19, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Antoinette Limba Madonna.

Theresa was born and raised in Brooklyn, lived in Las Vegas, Nevada and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, before settling down in Wilmington with her daughter in 2003. While in New York, she was an active real estate agent in the Long Island area.

Among her many activities, she was a member of the Red Hat Society. Theresa was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother. She was the matriarch of the family, a glamour girl with a great sense of humor, and a beautiful soul.

Theresa is survived by four children, Providence (Ed) Henry of Dix Hills, New York, Antoinette Fisher of Plainview, New York, Salvatore (Marie) Colascione of Spring Hill, Florida, and Regina (Chris) Lahmann of Wilmington; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Compatello of Clifton Park, New York.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two spouses, Salvatore "Sam" Colascione and Vincent Vingo; son, Joseph Colascione; and three brothers, Pete Madonna, Joe Madonna, and Ralph Madonna.

The Family would like to thank Visiting Angels, Community Care Hospice, and Dr. Tina Gabbard for all their help and who were all so wonderful to her and our family — they were all amazing.

All services are being held privately at the convenience of the family.

The Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family.