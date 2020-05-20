Thomas G. Robinson, 56, of Wilmington, after battling a lengthy illness, passed away on Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Born April 16, 1964 in Xenia, he was the son of the late Joseph Robert and Eleanor Gloria Robinson. A 1982 graduate of Wilmington High School, he retired as a Heavy Diesel Mechanic with M.S. Carriers. He loved to spend time fishing at Cowan Lake. He is survived by his siblings, Joyce (Robert A.; dec.) Gilbert, Cindi (Gary) Peyton, Michael (Bette Ann) Robinson, David (Joy) Robinson, and Jeffrey (Cherry) Robinson; and also several nieces and nephews. His son, Matthew, preceded him in 2002. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Wilmington. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will be served in the Parish Center following the burial in Sabina Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice or Camp Hamwi. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, is in charge of the arrangements.



