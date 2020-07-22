1/1
Thomas Straight
1934 - 2020
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas E. Straight, 86, of Wilmington Ohio, died at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Georgetown Ohio Veterans Home.

He was born February 8, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio. His mother, Chloe (Wickerham) Straight, and stepfather, Ollie Straight, preceded him in death.

Tom was a 1952 Wilmington High School graduate and received a BA in Business Administration from Texas Lutheran University and a Master's of Business Administration from Central Michigan.

Tom was a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel. He had 7 years of enlisted service prior to Officer's Training School, then served 22 additional years as a decorated officer. He thoroughly enjoyed his various assignments in CO, TN, CA, FL, GA, TX, DC, AL, and OH.

Some of his many career highlights included: a one-year tour in Vietnam, C-130 and C-123 navigator, Senior Navigation Instructor, working in the F-16 System Program Office, working with NASA on the first Space Shuttle Columbia, then finishing out his career at WPAFB as an Acquisitions Logistics Manager for the A-10 System Program Office.

He also had a successful second career in real estate with Hearth Realty after 20 years as an agent and manager.

Survivors include daughter & son-in-law, Kathey (John) Howard of Beavercreek; sons & daughters-in-law, Colonel (Ret.) Dr. Timothy (Ann) Straight of San Antonio Texas, and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas E. Straight, Jr. Greenbrier, Ark.; grandchildren: Thomas E. Straight III, Lauren (Loren) Letterman, Austin (Ashlyn) Howard, Alexander (fiancée, Jaden) Howard, Ashley Howard, and Natalie Straight, and Timmy Straight; great grandchildren, Calvin Letterman, Nora Letterman, and Alice Letterman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Ruth (Bailey), whom he married April 11, 1953; a daughter, Debra Susan; a granddaughter, Christina Straight; five brothers; and two sisters.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177. The funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. with burial to follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Tom's memory to the Georgetown Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Road, Georgetown, OH 45121 or flowers may be delivered to the funeral home.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
JUL
25
Burial
Sugar Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to Kathey, Tom, Jr., Tim, and their families. My Uncle Tom was a GREAT and Honorable man. When I graduated high school in 1971, Uncle Tom and Aunt Nellie Ruth, Tom, Jr. and Kathey, came to visit us in the mountains of Virginia. They took me to Texas with them to visit for the summer. Uncle Tom was a Major in the USAF at that time, stationed at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas. They made me a part of their family and I will never forget how good they were to me. I will never forget his influence in my young years. We are grateful for his years of service to our country. The world would be a better place with more men like my Uncle Tom.

I know Tom was extremely proud of each of his children. It was his reward for being the good man that he was. I pray the good memories will sustain you in this difficult time. My heart is sad, but the angels rejoice in heaven.



In loving memory,
Sandy (Bailey) Buhi
Sondra Buhi
Family
