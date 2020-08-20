1/1
Timothy Mussetter
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Jay Mussetter, 51, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 23, 1968 in Wilmington, son of the late Alan Mussetter and Judy Arlene (Secrest) Mussetter.

Tim was a local contractor and handyman in the Wilmington community.

Surviving are daughter, Amanda (Luis) Seba Mixtega; two sons, Harley Mussetter and Mickey Mussetter; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Seba Mixtega, Natalie Seba Mixtega, Paloma Seba Mixtega, Luigi Seba Mixtega, Jayjay Seba Mixtega, Breeanna Mussetter and Kyson Mussetter. Also surviving are three brothers, David Mussetter, Michael (Sherry) Mussetter, Alan Mussetter, and a sister, Julie (Nathan) Pennington. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Samantha (Zack) Adams, Andrew (Angela) Teboe, Robert Pennington, Steven Pennington, Melissa Mussetter, Kristin Mussetter, Travis Mussetter, Mercedes Mussetter, Lee Mussetter, Holly Mussetter and Robert Mussetter.

In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his wife, Angela (Davis) Mussetter; sister, Alana Teboe; and a niece, Jessie (Teboe) Mussetter.

A celebration and memorial of Tim's life will be held at a later date.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved