Timothy Jay Mussetter, 51, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 23, 1968 in Wilmington, son of the late Alan Mussetter and Judy Arlene (Secrest) Mussetter.

Tim was a local contractor and handyman in the Wilmington community.

Surviving are daughter, Amanda (Luis) Seba Mixtega; two sons, Harley Mussetter and Mickey Mussetter; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Seba Mixtega, Natalie Seba Mixtega, Paloma Seba Mixtega, Luigi Seba Mixtega, Jayjay Seba Mixtega, Breeanna Mussetter and Kyson Mussetter. Also surviving are three brothers, David Mussetter, Michael (Sherry) Mussetter, Alan Mussetter, and a sister, Julie (Nathan) Pennington. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Samantha (Zack) Adams, Andrew (Angela) Teboe, Robert Pennington, Steven Pennington, Melissa Mussetter, Kristin Mussetter, Travis Mussetter, Mercedes Mussetter, Lee Mussetter, Holly Mussetter and Robert Mussetter.

In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his wife, Angela (Davis) Mussetter; sister, Alana Teboe; and a niece, Jessie (Teboe) Mussetter.

A celebration and memorial of Tim's life will be held at a later date.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.