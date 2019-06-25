Vance Allen III was born January 21, 1955 to Vance Allen and Francis (nee Fugate) Allen and passed away June 23, 2019 at the age of 64.

Vance worked for Curliss Printing and later for Laser Systems in Cincinnati. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR racing and a good dog.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Anita (nee Blades) Allen; a brother, Tony Allen of South Carolina; aunt, Peggy Allen; uncle, Terry Fugate; nephew, Kyle Allen; and numerous cousins and friends.

Caring cremation will take place and services will be held at the convenience of the family.