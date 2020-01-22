Velma Gloyd of Blanchester was born July 11, 1940 in Harlan County, Ky. to Robert and Grace (nee Childs) McKamey and passed away January 21, 2020 at the age of 79, surrounded by her family.

She was an active member of Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington.

Velma worked for 34 years at the Allen Company in Blanchester.

She is survived by her children, Vanessa (Gary) Swinderman of Midland and Joseph (Felicia) Gloyd II of Bradford, Ohio; grandchildren, Tiffany Swinderman of Charlotte, N.C., Dillon (Megan) Swinderman of New Richmond, Ohio, Jeremey Gloyd of Sabina, Casondra (Mike) Knisley of Blackhawk, S.D. and Candace Shively of Bradford, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jewell (Ray) Crews of Norfolk, Va. and Linda (Mark) Atkins of Los Angeles, Ca.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Gloyd; a brother, Roy McKamey; and sisters, Margaret Brown, Alda Gloyd, June Collett and Christine Akers.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24 at noon at the Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Dr., Wilmington, OH 45107, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at Woodville Cemetery, Wayne Twp.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Bible Baptist Church.

