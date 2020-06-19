Vera Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Vera May (nee Stanforth) Taylor, 98, of Blanchester, Ohio, was born May 30, 1922 to Leroy Dean Stanforth and Audrey Pearl (nee Duvall) Stanforth and passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her six children.

Vera was a member of the Daystar First Church of God.

Until the age of 70, she worked at several area restaurants including Mel-O-Dee, Frisch's, Crossroads and Gene & El's.

For many years, she has enjoyed singing solos and duets in church. and her favorite hobby was tending to her flowers.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Day, Nancy (Ron) Henderson, Jacki (Jim) Myers, Terri (Bobby) Doan of Somerset, Ky., Tom (Lisa) Taylor and Jonda (Robin) English; 19 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Leroy "Stan" Stanforth of Bethel, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Curtis Taylor; a sister; and two brothers.

Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Blanchester.

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
120 W Main St
Blanchester, OH 45107
(937) 783-2458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved