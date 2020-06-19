Vera Taylor

Vera May (nee Stanforth) Taylor, 98, of Blanchester, Ohio, was born May 30, 1922 to Leroy Dean Stanforth and Audrey Pearl (nee Duvall) Stanforth and passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her six children.

Vera was a member of the Daystar First Church of God.

Until the age of 70, she worked at several area restaurants including Mel-O-Dee, Frisch's, Crossroads and Gene & El's.

For many years, she has enjoyed singing solos and duets in church. and her favorite hobby was tending to her flowers.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Day, Nancy (Ron) Henderson, Jacki (Jim) Myers, Terri (Bobby) Doan of Somerset, Ky., Tom (Lisa) Taylor and Jonda (Robin) English; 19 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Leroy "Stan" Stanforth of Bethel, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Curtis Taylor; a sister; and two brothers.

Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Blanchester.

