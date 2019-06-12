Verna Kay Richardson, 59, of Blanchester, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home.

Verna was born November 2, 1959, the daughter of Donald Eugene (deceased) and Barbara Bowling Richardson. Verna was raised in a small farm community of Clarksville. She was the fourth of nine children.

She is survived by one son, Bradley Eugene Brown and daughter-in-law Lisa (Glorius) Brown of Midland; and by two grandsons, Bradley Neal and Caleb Andrew.

She has eight siblings, starting with the eldest, Melvin Eugene Richardson, Peggy Sue Richardson (Steve Greene), Diane Lynn Richardson (deceased), Anna Jean Richardson (Vince Elliott), Marsha Lynn Richardson (Todd Fentress), Kathryn Marie Richardson, Michael Joe Richardson (deceased) and Russell Ray Richardson (Shanin Fentress).

Being from such a large family, she had numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother/daughter/grandmother/sister, Verna most of all loved spending time with her son, Bradley. The love and pride she had in him was more than he will ever know.

She also loved her Mom, whom she would take cheesy fries to whenever she went to see her. Verna was like her mother, she couldn't turn away someone in need. Verna was very family oriented. She never missed a family gathering unless she was ill.

Over the past 1 ½ years she had lost several people very close to her, including two siblings, one was a sister just 6 ½ weeks prior to her death. She felt her time was near and told her son not to worry, she would be with him always.

A Celebration of Verna's Life will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at 471 Hales Branch Rd., Midland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Exchange.

Condolences can be left at www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.