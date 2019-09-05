Verner O. "Johnny" Gray Jr., of Blanchester, passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 59.

He was the beloved husband of Wilma (nee Marburger) Gray; loving father of Amanda (David) Hale and Leslie (Andrew) Stine; proud grandfather of Molly, Grayson, June, and Noel; and dear brother of Timmy Gray.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Verner O. Gray, Sr. and Vivian (nee Malott) Gray; and sister, Gracie Pugh.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will gather from noon until the time of service. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com