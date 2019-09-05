Verner Gray Jr.

Verner O. "Johnny" Gray Jr., of Blanchester, passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 59.

He was the beloved husband of Wilma (nee Marburger) Gray; loving father of Amanda (David) Hale and Leslie (Andrew) Stine; proud grandfather of Molly, Grayson, June, and Noel; and dear brother of Timmy Gray.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Verner O. Gray, Sr. and Vivian (nee Malott) Gray; and sister, Gracie Pugh.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will gather from noon until the time of service. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
